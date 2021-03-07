Top Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who fondly remembers his late parent’s on every occasion, visited their graves in New Delhi on March 7.
Photographer Viral Bhayani shared a series of images of the actor, who is currently filming for ‘Pathan’, paying his respects to his family.
“When #Shahrukhkhan is in Delhi, he never misses to pay respects to his late parents,” wrote Bhayani in the caption. He also has a black and white image of Khan as a young boy with his parents.
Khan has always spoken highly of his father Mir Taj Mohammad Khan, who reportedly died after his battle with cancer in 1981, and his mother died ten years after him due to complications from diabetes.
His father wasn’t always rich, but provided him with a treasured childhood, the actor has repeatedly claimed.
Khan’s last release was ‘Zero’ in 2018 and he is currently working on ‘Pathan’, also starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.
A few crucial action-fuelled scenes were filmed in Dubai's downtown area a few weeks ago.