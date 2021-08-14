Reports have emerged that Kapoor will marry her boyfriend Karan in an intimate ceremony

Rhea Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/RheaKapoor

We hear wedding bells! Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea will reportedly marry her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani in a low-profile ceremony in Mumbai on August 14.

Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/KaranBoolani

Several photographs of Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow being decked up with lights and flowers have emerged.

Kapoor, who has produced films such as ‘Aisha’ and ‘Veere Di Wedding’, has been dating Boolani for over 13 years. Boolani is also from the entertainment industry and has directed over 300 commercials.

According to a report in PinkVilla, the secret wedding is likely to be a three-day affair limited to their close friends and family alone.

Rhea’s sister and actress Sonam Kapoor had recently flown from London to be with her family in Mumbai.

Rhea, Anil and Sonam Kapoor Image Credit: Iinstagram.com/sonamkapoor/

Like most celebrities, Rhea revealed that she was dating Boolani through her social media account. She described him as her ‘man’ on his birthday last year and spoke about their long-enduring dating history.

“Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman.”.

Boolani is equally her fan and on her birthday had written: “I hope that someday I can bring into your life as much happiness and joy as you have brought me. Wish you a birthday filled with laughter and love and that your next year is even better than your last. Happy Birthday.”

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor during the trailer launch of film Khoobsurat in Mumbai on July 21, 2014. (Photo : IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Apart from production, Kapoor is known for her impeccable style and has collaborated with her sister Sonam on their fashion line ‘Rheason’.

Kapoor began her career as a film producer with Rajshree Ojha’s stylish film ‘Aisha’ in 2010 and has also produced the 2014 film ‘Khoobsurat’, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. She also backed the all-female romantic drama ‘Veere Di Wedding’ in 2018.