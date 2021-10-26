Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Nora Fatehi and Kanika Kapoor Image Credit: GN Archives and Instragram.com/norafatehi

Dubai will witness an epic star-studded Bollywood spectacle on October 28 as A-listers Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar light up the Filmfare Middle East (FFME) Achievers Night at The Meydan.

The much-anticipated event, open to the public with tickets ranging from Dh157 and above, isn’t limited to Bollywood stars alone.

Kajol will be one of the star attractions of the FFME Achievers Night

The biggest names from the Arab and Pakistani world of entertainment such as ‘Versace Baby’ hitmaker Mohamed Ramadan and Pakistan’s sweethearts Mahira Khan and Maya Ali will walk the red carpet before being celebrated for their collective achievements in the field of entertainment and cinema.

Sunny Leone, Mahira Khan, Urvashi Rautela Image Credit: GN Archives

South Indian actors Nivin Pauly and Shruti Haasan will also attend the big night.

Actress and singer Shruti Haasan Image Credit: Tusshar B

After a long lull in any Bollywood-style awards ceremonies in the UAE due to the global pandemic, this spectacular night hosted by actor Maniesh Paul is symbolic of the entertainment scene picking up robustly in the UAE.

“I am so excited to walk the red carpet again after nearly two years and my team has my whole red carpet look planned. It’s going to be a surprise and I hope you like it. I attended my first Filmfare Awards ceremony in India in 2008 and I got to be on stage with two of my favourite actors — Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. And that was great. I can’t wait for October 28 to create more memories,” said Chhillar in an exclusive interview with Gulf News ahead of the event.

Manushi Chhillar

Actress Sunny Leone also told Gulf News that she’s ‘super-excited’ to be a part of such an event.

“A large part of an actor’s life includes making these appearances, I won’t lie, I had missed these quite a lot,” said Leone in an interview with Gulf News ahead of her UAE trip.

Organised by Rizwan Sajan of Danube Group in Dubai, the chief architect of this fashion-meets-films night also echoed her sentiments.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of the Danube Group in Dubai. Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

“The whole idea of re-launching the Filmfare Middle East was to bring Bollywood to the Arab world. Let’s face it’s not easy to go to India and attend star-filled events … But we are getting stars on a platter here and I couldn’t be happier,” said Sajan in a recent interview.

Under his leadership, the FFME Achievers Night saw its inaugural edition being held at Bollywood Parks & Resorts with Deepika Padukone in 2018, followed by a glittering night a year later in Oman. These events were invites-only, but this time around Sajan and his team have opened their doors to the public.

“My biggest dream is to make the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night the event of the year. Here we are not only talking about Bollywood stars … We are talking about the Arab world, Pakistani stars, and Bollywood coming together for an iconic night. Trust me it will be spectacular, and our event will reflect the spirit of Dubai,” Sajan added.

Singers including Amaal Malik, Tulsi Kumar and Kanika Kapoor will also be a part of the evening and are expected to perform.

Amaal Malik Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Bollywood stars Fatehi and Leone will also hit the stage.