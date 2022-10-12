Rumours surrounding Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making headlines for a while, and with each new development the pair’s names come back up.

On the seventh season of 'Koffee With Karan', host and director Karan Johar announced that things said on his show tend to manifest into reality. As was the case with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are now married.

In a recent episode, Malhotra decided to test this out and said he would want to manifest his marriage, and if possible that the bride be rumoured girlfriend Advani. Stories of their rumoured romance have been making the rounds in Bollywood for months now, but these speculations got intense when the couple were spotted together on luxurious holidays and apparent secret dates.

Johar’s predictions seem to have been right as a BollywoodLife report claimed that Malhotra and Advani were set to get married in 2023. The report which cited a ‘well-placed source’ who revealed that the April wedding would take most probably take place in Delhi.

BollywoodLife quoted the source as saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are out in open about their relationship because they are just sure about each other. The couple might get narrated next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth's family and rishtedaar. Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might keep a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don't know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi".