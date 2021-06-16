1.1252716-4024740581
Salim Khan (right) with his former writing partner Javed Akhtar Image Credit: AFP
Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are teaming up to co-produce a documentary based on the lives of their famous fathers, Bollywood scriptwriting legends Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

The documentary will be produced under their respective banners, namely SKF (Salman Khan Films), Farhan’s Excel Entertainment that he operates with Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya’s Tiger Baby Films that teams her up with Reema Kagti.

1.1507099-902384911
Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan Image Credit: PTI

Namrata Rao has been roped in to helm the project, which will feature Salim-Javed’s golden years in cinema when the duo penned award-winning scripts that also gave birth to the ‘Angry Young Man’ moniker for veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, who headlined several of those films.

Sholay
The script was Sholay was penned by Salim-Javed Image Credit: GN Archives

In fact, in the past Bachchan has credited Salim-Javed for catapulting him to fame with their scripts, namely ‘Zanjeer’ (1973), ‘Deewar’ (1975), ‘Sholay’ (1975), ‘Trishul’ (1978), ‘Don’ (1978), ‘Kaala Pathhar’ (1979) and ‘Shakti’ (1982).

1.1324679-2613968267
Javed Akhtar (right) with his son Farhan Akhtar and wife Shabhana Azmi Image Credit: AFP

The pairing of Salim-Javed, which kicked off in 1971, was not limited to Bachchan alone. Films such as ‘Andaaz’, ‘Haathi Mere Saath’ and ‘Adhikar’ (all 1971), gave them fame, followed the hilarious ‘Seeta Aur Geeta” (1972)’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973) and ‘Mr India’ (1987).

The duo split in 1982, despite ‘Mr India’ releasing much later.