Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are teaming up to co-produce a documentary based on the lives of their famous fathers, Bollywood scriptwriting legends Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.
The documentary will be produced under their respective banners, namely SKF (Salman Khan Films), Farhan’s Excel Entertainment that he operates with Ritesh Sidhwani and Zoya’s Tiger Baby Films that teams her up with Reema Kagti.
Namrata Rao has been roped in to helm the project, which will feature Salim-Javed’s golden years in cinema when the duo penned award-winning scripts that also gave birth to the ‘Angry Young Man’ moniker for veteran star Amitabh Bachchan, who headlined several of those films.
In fact, in the past Bachchan has credited Salim-Javed for catapulting him to fame with their scripts, namely ‘Zanjeer’ (1973), ‘Deewar’ (1975), ‘Sholay’ (1975), ‘Trishul’ (1978), ‘Don’ (1978), ‘Kaala Pathhar’ (1979) and ‘Shakti’ (1982).
The pairing of Salim-Javed, which kicked off in 1971, was not limited to Bachchan alone. Films such as ‘Andaaz’, ‘Haathi Mere Saath’ and ‘Adhikar’ (all 1971), gave them fame, followed the hilarious ‘Seeta Aur Geeta” (1972)’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973) and ‘Mr India’ (1987).
The duo split in 1982, despite ‘Mr India’ releasing much later.