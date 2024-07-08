Earlier, Riteish took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which they talked about their pledge to donate an organ, something they have been thinking for quite a long time and said that there can be no “greater gift to someone than ‘The Gift Of Life’”

“@geneliad & me have pledged to donate our organs. We urge you all to join this great cause and be part of ‘The Life AfterLife’, “ wrote the ‘Masti’ actor.

“Aaj 1st July ko hum ye kehna chahte hain aur aapko ye batana chaahte hain ki hum dono ne ek pledge liya hai. (Today, on July 1 we want to tell you about something that we have pledged), we have decided to donate our organs,” said Riteish in the video.

“Yes, we pledge have pledged to donate our organs and for us, there’s no better gift than the gift of life,” added Genelia.