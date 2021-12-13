Bollywood stars to serve as judges on ‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’ that will air on Colors

Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra and Karan Johar Image Credit: Instagram.com/parineetichopra

Bollywood screen legend Mithun Chakraborty has teamed up with actress Parineeti Chopra and filmmaker Karan Johar to serve as judges on a new reality show.

‘Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan’ (The Pride of a Talented Nation) will screen on Colors TV with a digital showcase on Voot.

In a post on her Instagram, Chopra spoke about her decision to sign on for the upcoming show. “I have always been aware of my love for TV. I’m most comfortable on stage with a live audience, and obsessed with meeting people and hearing their stories, so TV always felt like a natural fit. Now the challenge was to just find the right show,” posted Chopra.

The actress went on to add: “I am happy to announce that I will joining the jury at the judges table with the original veterans of this world — Karan and Mithun Da. I’m excited to go on this journey with them and combining 2 of my long time dreams — having fun with and learning from the both of them on a platform this size, and connecting and getting to know the talented people of our country. Wish us well!”

Johar was of similar sentiment in his own post. “New beginnings are always special! Excited to start a new and exciting reality one Called HUNARBAAZ DESH KI SHAAN! With the Legendary Mithun Da and the absolutely lovely @parineetichopra !! Buckle up for some incredible talent coming your way on @colorstv @voot ! This one is going to be one helluva ride!!! Watch this space,” he wrote.

According to the makers, the show will bring “unexplored talent of the country to the forefront.”

“Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent,” the note from Frame Productions added.

While Chakraborty and Johar are veteran judges on reality TV shows, this will be Chopra’s debut on the small screen. The actress, who just completed 10 years in Bollywood, is currently in the midst of filming ‘Unchaai’ with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.