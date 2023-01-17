As Sidharth Malhotra rang into his 38th birthday on Monday, the actor's rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani wished the 'birthday boy' by sharing an adorable snap of them from one of their trips.

Adding more grist to their wedding speculations, Kiara took to her Instagram handle and posted a close-up picture of them locked in each other's gaze, against a beautiful backdrop of the sunlight peaking between the clouds.

In the caption, she wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy," followed by emojis of a cake, monkey, and heart-eyes face among others.

Even though the pair has been tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship and their speculated upcoming nuptials, Advan's birthday post for her beau sparked hope among fans awaiting their marriage.

In the comments section, while Ananya Panday proudly declared "I think I took this picture, cuties!!!!", a fan wrote, "He is looking at his birthday gift for life." Another one wrote, "Soon to be Mr & Mrs Malhotra."

Their wedding rumours have been doing around for quite a time now, but there has been no confirmation.

Sidharth and Kiara were first spotted together at the residence of Karan Johar. The two favourites of the director are regular visitors at his place as well as Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra's abode.

Their relationship rumours started after the two worked together in 'Shershaah', which released in 2021. The rumoured couple were recently seen partying in Dubai along with Manish and Karan during the New Year celebrations. According to reports, they are likely to get married this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Advani will be seen in an upcoming musical saga film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite actor Kartik Aaryan.