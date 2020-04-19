The Indian will release a song about the importance of love in ‘Pyaar Karona’

Salman Khan Image Credit: PTI

Call it smart word play or just Salman Khan being cheeky, but the Bollywood actor has written a song called ‘Pyaar Karona’, which will release on his newly launched YouTube channel on April 20.

In a statement, the ‘Dabangg’ superstar calls his new song a ‘master idea to implement when it comes to motivating the country and the global citizen in our fight against coronavirus.”

His song will be a plea to promote love in times of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

‘Pyaar Karona’, which roughly translates to ‘Let’s Love’, is co-written and sung by Khan and composed by Sajid-Wajid.