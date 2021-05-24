It will be Salman Khan vs Emraan Hashmi in ‘Tiger 3’ as the duo face off in the upcoming acting film.
According to a news report, Hashmi has joined the team of ‘Tiger 3’ and has already shot certain sequences of the project.
Both, Khan and Hashmi will play secret agents in the film, serving as each other’s nemesis, according to a report by entertainment portal, Pinkvilla.
“Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It’s essentially Tiger vs Tiger…,” a trade source told Pinkvilla. “His look is also far off from the negative leads we have seen. In fact, it’s as stylish as it gets.”
The filming for the Maneesh Sharma directorial started earlier this year, with Khan and Katrina Kaif both reportedly shooting portions of the film at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai.
Once restrictions lift in India, following the COVID-19 lockdown during the second deadly wave, the cast and crew will return to set to film the rest of ‘Tiger 3’.
There has been talk in the past that portions of the film could be shot in the UAE, which played host to the earlier instalment of the film, along with Khan’s ‘Bharat’.
Several key locations have been pinpointed as well for future shoots, according to sources quoted in the past.