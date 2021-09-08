Deepika Padukone Image Credit: instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to launch a new lifestyle brand that is rooted in Indian heritage and has a focus on beauty and skincare.

Padukone is one of India’s most recognisable and bankable celebrities, and her venture comes at a time when more and more stars are starting brands — which some say is an effort to offset the negative effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic on their income.

According to a statement, the ‘Piku’ actress’ brand will be backed by science.

“India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture and heritage; something we are extremely proud of,” read a statement. “Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal.”

The brand’s name is yet to be revealed but it is expected to launch in 2022.

Padukone, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018 and is considered to be one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood.