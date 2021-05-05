Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is currently staying with her parents in Bengaluru, has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Yesterday, reports emerged that her father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone was recuperating in a local hospital due to high fever. Padukone’s mother Ujjala and her younger sister Anisha have also tested positive for the virus, and are reportedly quarantining at home.
Padukone is the latest star to have reportedly contracted COVID-19. Actors including Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and R Madhavan have recovered from COVID-19.
On the work front, Padukone will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in sports biopic ‘83, based on Indian cricketer and team captain Kapil Dev as he brought home India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. Padukone plays his on-screen wife Romi. Padukone will also re-unite with Amitabh Bachchan for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’.