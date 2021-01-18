Rhea Chakraborty faced arrest and a barrage of hate after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. Despite all this, Soni Razdan, the mother of actress Alia Bhatt, has high hopes for the actress.
Responding to a tweet about Chakraborty losing a chance at a film career, Razdan wrote: “She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway.”
Rajput’s family had filed a case against Chakraborty accusing her of abetting his suicide, theft and other crimes. Indian news channels was accused of conducting a media trial, while trolls targetted her and her family; the actress even sought help from the cyber crime department.
The ‘Jalebi’ actress was arrested in September 2020 on drug-related charges and was released on bail a month later.
Razdan, who is also an actress and the wife of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, faced her own battles in the public eye after the death of Rajput. Mahesh and Alia were targeted for allegedly promoting nepotism in the industry. Later, WhatsApp conversations between Mahesh and Chakraborty were leaked and trolls used this to intensify their attacks. At the time, Razdan pointed out that the messages were forwards that Mahesh sent to her and several other people in the filmmaker’s contact list.