Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor said he prefers to stay away from social media or show less of his personal side so that his fans can relate to his character and are more interested in watching him on screen.

He also found himself "boring" as a person and he felt that it is not possible for him to keep entertaining people all the time on social media.

"Actually there are a lot of reasons but I feel that these days, the mystery surrounding us as actors is gradually fading," the actor said. "People are watching us everywhere on screens while promoting or doing ads, and now they see us on social media, and that's why their will to watch us in theatres is reducing according to me. So, my vision was that I should show myself to the audience less so that they could better relate to my character and believe in it more."

Kapoor rose to fame with his film 'Wake Up Sid' and the audience saw him as a romantic hero in the film 'Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani'. As an actor, he proved his talent in the movies such as 'Rockstar' and 'Barfi'.

Recently, the actor celebrated the success of his film 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', and these days he is busy promoting his film 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

He said being on social media is a big responsibility where one needs to entertain people by making reels or posting pictures and it is not easy for him to do it. He, however, said he has a fake account on social media where he does follow his favourite people.