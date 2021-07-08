Bollywood film producer and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s brother Vir Chopra died due to complications arising from COVID-19 on July 5.
Vir had backed Bollywood blockbusters including ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Munna Bhai MBBs’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ along with his brother.
Vir’s sister-in-law and film critic Anupama Chopra took to Instagram to update fans about the tragedy in her family.
“Vinod always said that Vir was his better version - nice to a fault (no [expletives]), highly educated (PhD from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile. They looked so alike that when VC and I first got married, people would congratulate Vir. Forever now, his memory remains our blessing,” wrote Anupama on her Instagram account.
According to a report in Times of India, Vir was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he showed COVID-19 symptoms. He had reportedly travelled to Maldives for a holiday before becoming ill. However, it’s yet to ascertained where and how he contracted the virus.
As soon as Anupama put up the personal post, her colleagues including stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and Bollywood industry insiders extended their condolences.
“So sorry for your loss,” wrote Adjania.