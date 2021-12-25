Christmas celebrations have taken on a special meaning for newlywed Katrina Kaif this year. Not only does the Bollywood star get to spend the day with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, but she has also returned to work to start filming for ‘Merry Christmas’.
In a post shared by the actress on Instagram, Kaif announced her new film that teams her up with South Indian superstar Vijay Sethupati.
“New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox,” posted Kaif.
Sriram Raghavan is the maverick director behind cinematic gems such as ‘Johnny Gaddar’, ‘Badlapur’ and ‘Andhadhun’.
Meanwhile, Tamil star Sethupati is the actor behind hits such as ‘Master’, ‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Laabam’.
‘Merry Christmas’ is now expected to release on December 23, 2022, after facing several delays on account of the pandemic.
According to Bollywood Hungama, the film was first supposed to go on floors on April 15, however, the spike in COVID-19 cases in India and the lead actress testing positive resulted in the shoot of the film being delayed. Post that, it was reportedly delayed further due to Sethupathi’s packed shooting schedule.
Things were put on hold once again when Kaif decided to tie the knot with Kaushal on December 9 and got busy with her wedding preps.