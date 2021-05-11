Ram Gopal Varma continues to stun the folks in Bollywood and their fans, with the filmmaker announcing the launch of his very own streaming platform, along with announcing the first movie that will come from his creative cache.
Varma, who is known for making celebrated movies such as ‘Satya’, ‘Sarkar’ and ‘Company’, along with duds such as ‘Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag’ and ‘Agyaat’, took to Twitter to announce he is launching his own streaming platform called Spark OTT.
The filmmaker also announced that his entry into the digital space will come with the release of his movie ‘D Company’, which drops on May 15, the day the OTT or the over-the-top platform launches.
The film is based on the life of Indian gangster Dawood Ibrahim and showcases a chapter of his life from 1980 to 1982. It was initially to release in cinemas on March 26 but got delayed on account of the pandemic.
The film will release in Hindi and Telugu.
In another Twitter post, Varma has also announced a short film competition for budding filmmakers who can feature their content on the platform, with the winner walking away with Rs200,000.
It is currently unclear whether the streaming platform is available to viewers in the UAE.