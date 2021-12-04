Bollywood movie mogul Karan Johar knows how to work hard, but party harder, and he leads by example.
On December 3, the influential producer and director hung out with his ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Delhi. And, like a true blue influencer he chronicled the fun night out in India’s capital on his Instagram account
“Rocky and Rani on a night out! #rockyaurranikipremkahani #day56 of shoot !! #delhishenanigans,” wrote Johar. The chic trio were geared up to weather the cold in stylish trench coats.
Johar is currently work with these two actor for his romantic drama, also starring Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.
The film also made news when it emerged that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim was working as an Assistant Director in this project, written by Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy.
‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is scheduled to hit theatres on February 10, 2023.
As soon as the images of their night out emerged, Bhatt’s mother called the pic iconic. Singh was seen sporting a pony tail, while Bhatt had her hair scraped back in a neat bun. Both were seen wearing coats to combat the cold.
Singh and Bhatt have worked together before in Zoya Akhtar’s celebrated feature ‘Gully Boy.