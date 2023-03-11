Three days after the death of Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, his friend Anupam Kher released an emotional video reminiscing of his bond with the late actor.

“I was thinking about what to eat. I almost picked up the phone and was about to dial Kaushik’s number. Friendship of 45 years...It’s deep... it becomes a habit. A habit, which You don’t want to let go.”

“We dreamt together. We started our lives together at the National School of Drama in July 1975. He went to Bombay before me. We used to fight, quarrel, get jealous of each other, but above all, we used to call each other around 8-8.30am in the morning every day.”

The ‘Saaransh’ actor made it clear that he has to move on in life. “I feel if I share my thoughts with you (fans), I will feel better. I could concentrate on my work. My father passed away. But life moved on. Life has to move on. Satish was a good man. He was a friend of friends. He will always stay in my heart. I will do things that will make him proud. I am sure, he will still get jealous of me. Bolega, tune mujhse accha kiya. (He will say, I have outperformed him). I will move on.”

Celebrities, including Sonu Nigam, Ashok Pandit, Isha Koppikar and others consoled Kher.

Kher broke the news of Kaushik’s demise on social media in the wee hours of Thursday. The actor died at 66 following a cardiac arrest in Delhi on Wednesday late night.