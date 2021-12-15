Before the launch of the motion poster of their most-awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ on December 15, actress Alia Bhatt and director Ayan Mukerji visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi to seek blessings.
Taking to Instagram, Bhatt posted a few pictures from her visit to the gurudwara. In the images, she can be seen happily striking a pose with Mukerji.
“blessings.. gratitude .. light,” Bhatt captioned the post.
Bhatt along with Ranbir Kapoor and Mukerji will unveil the motion poster of ‘Brahmastra’ today at Thyagraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi.
The film has a stellar cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Ayan Nayak and Nagarjuna. The epic fantasy superhero film has been in the making for three years and has run into delays owing to its scale.
The three-part film is Mukerji’s most ambitious as he has spent six years of his life working on the film before it went into production in 2018. The music of the film is to be composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who will reunite after ‘Chhichhore’.