Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has revealed that she is on the path to adopting a child.
The move comes soon after she celebrated Diwali at an orphanage in Delhi.
Bhasker, known for starring in movies such as ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, has registered herself as a ‘Prospective Adoptive Parent’ (PAP) with the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and is on a waiting list.
“I’ve always wanted a family and children. I realised that adoption was a way to marry both these things,” she said in a statement according to Indian Express. “Luckily in India, the State allows single women to adopt. I met many couples who have adopted children, met some children who were adopted and are now almost adults and I read up a bit on adoption — the process and experience.”
Bhasker then spoke to her parents about the decision and they were “fully supportive”.
“I am now a prospective adoptive parent on CARA. I know the waiting period is long, often as long as three years, but I can’t wait to be a parent to a child through adoption,” she added.
Other celebrities who have adopted children include Raveena Tandon, Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone and Mandira Bedi.