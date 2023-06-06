Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, best known for her roles in the Hindi movies ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, announced her prenancy on Twitter on June 6.
The actress, who got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad earlier this year, posted photographs of her and her husband standing together as Bhasker flaunts her baby bump.
“Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless) as we step into a whole new world,” she captioned her photographs.
Bhasker and Ahmad skipped the traditional wedding ceremony, opting instead only for a registered marriage. Bhasker, who is known for her outspoken political views, had said the two met at a political rally three years ago when they fell in love.
The couple threw a reception in Delhi, which was attended by Indian National Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, actress-politician Jaya Bachchan from the Samajwadi Party and Surpiya Sule from the Nationalist Congress Party.
Ahmad is an activist with the Samajwadi Party, which has influence in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The former chief minister of the state, Akhilesh Yadav, heads the political party. Fahad graduated from the Aligarh Muslim University and completed his M.Phil in social work from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai. He was elected the general secretary of the TISS students' union in 2017 and 2018.
Before her acting career took off, Bhasker got her Masters in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. She counts the actresses Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha as her close friends.
Bhasker's father, C Uday Bhaskar, is a retired Commodre from the Indian Navy who heads an independent think-tank in New Delhi. Her mother, Ira Bhasker, is a noted academician and is a professor of cinema studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.