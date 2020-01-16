"The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking..." she tweeted

Sonam Kapoor Image Credit: Twitter/Sonam Kapoor

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to warn people against the cab service Uber in London. The actress, who lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, tweeted that she was “shaken” after having “the scariest experience” with an Uber driver there. She further urged people to opt for London's public transportation over Uber cabs.

The Zoya Factor actress tweeted: “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

Explaining what had happened, she wrote: "The driver was unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it."

Uber's tweet bot responded: "Sorry to hear about this, Sonam. Can you please send us a DM with your email address and mobile so we can look into this?"

To which Sonam replied: "I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do."

Sonam's tweet went viral with many pointing out that Uber is banned in London.

Why Uber is banned in London

Uber's licence to carry passengers for money in London expired on November 25, 2019. The cab hailing service has been banned there.

This is the second time it was banned, the first time was in September 2017, over passenger safety fears. And last time its licence came up, it was only granted a two month extension rather than the traditional 5-year one.