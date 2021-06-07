Bollywood actress and cancer survivor Sonali Bendre opened up about her battle with the illness and how she didn’t let it define her life.
Bendre, 46, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018 and bravely fought the dreaded disease.
“How time flies ... Today, when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to let the C word define how my life will be after it,” wrote Bendre on her Instagram page. She also posted a picture of herself with a shaved head on what seems to be a hospital bed, along with another picture of her looking glamorous with a mop of salon-perfect hair. The two contrasting images show her iron will to beat the disease. She wrote this post to observe this year’s Cancer Survivors Day, which falls on June 6.
“You create the life you choose. The journey is what you make of it. So remember #OneDayAtATime and to #SwitchOnTheSunshine,” she added.
A few months ago, she also recited a poem about fighting cancer and how being strong is one of the crucial factors while slaying the disease.
Her friends and colleagues such as actor Abhishek Bachchan and celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani lauded her post.
Fellow cancer survivor and friend Tahira Kashyap and Twinkle Khanna also hailed her for her fighting spirit. Other celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Maheep Kapoor, Anupam Kher, and Shilpa Shetty also praised her for the post.