Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is reportedly keeping cautious while planning her wedding to Dubai-based boyfriend Suraj Nambiar.
It was earlier reported that Roy would tie the knot with businessman Nambiar in Goa on January 27. A source now says that she has whittled down the guest list due to COVID-19 and will require attendees to provide negative PCR reports.
“Initially, Mouni had an extensive guest list, which included 50 people. However, she is cutting her guest list short,” the source told India Today.
The source added that “the actress may not call too many industry friends for her wedding. Once things get better, she will plan a reception in Mumbai for them. As of now, the actress hasn’t planned anything lavish in Goa. It is apparently going to be very intimate. She is cutting down her guest list and she is asking everyone who is attending the wedding to submit their RTPCR reports.”
The couple will apparently have a two-day beach wedding at a hotel in Candolim, which is in the north of Goa.
“A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates,” the Indian daily quoted a source as saying last week.
On the work front, Roy has Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget fantasy epic ‘Brahmastra’ in the pipeline.