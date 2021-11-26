Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is the latest Indian celebrity to be granted the UAE golden visa
Roy, known for starring in movies such as ‘Gold’ and ‘London Confidential’, received the visa in the presence of Anil Dhanak, Managing Director of Kanz Jewels.
“Calling Dubai my second home will be an under statement since I spent more time in here,” the actress said in a statement. “I am deeply honoured to receive the golden visa and I thank the authorities for considering me worthy to receive this privilege. For me Dubai is an ideal place for creative talents to pursue their dreams and I am sure some of my forthcoming movies will be shot in the UAE.”
Roy has been a frequent visitor to Dubai, and in the past has been spotted at popular locations such as Burj Al Arab, Love Lake and Dubai Safari Park.
Other celebrities who’ve received the UAE 10-year visa include designer Giorgio Armani, Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan and producer Boney Kapoor and his children including Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor.