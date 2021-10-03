Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan Image Credit: Instagram.com/kanganaranaut and IANS

In news that would probably confuse even the most ardent fan of Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan is being held responsible by the talented actress for causing the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Akkineni split as she addressed the veteran star as the resident “divorce expert”.

The actress didn’t hold back as she posted a scathing comment on her Instagram stories shortly after news broke that the Tollywood celebrity couple had called it quits after months of speculation that all was not well between them.

Kangana Ranaut Image Credit: Instagram/KanganaRanaut

Yet, while neither Chaitanya nor Akkineni blamed the other over the split, Ranaut waded in with an opinion of her own. “Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man.... may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics... Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends,” posted Ranaut on her Instagram Story.

“Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman... Divorce culture is growing like never before,” she added.

Ranaut then singled out Khan, without naming him, as the man who possibly orchestrated the split.

Image Credit: Insta/_kiranraokhan

“This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert... Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt... so it all went smoothly... This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about,” she wrote, referring to Khan.

The veteran Bollywood star recently announced he had split with Kiran Rao, his wife of 15 years. Khan was also previously married to Reena Dutta.

Naga Chaitanya with actor Aamir Khan, co-producer Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan on the set of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha' Image Credit: twitter.com/chay_akkineni

The actor and Chaitanya have recently worked together as well, with the latter set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which releases on Valentine’s Day next year. The film stars Khan in the lead and is the official remake of the Hollywood hit, ‘Forrest Gump’.

On October 2, Chaitanya and Akkineni made their split official by releasing a joint statement on social media that read, while adding: “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Image Credit: Instagram.com/samantharuthprabhu