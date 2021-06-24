Action star has been signed on by a talent agency representing actors such as Tony Jaa

Vidyut Jammwal Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who’s known to do his own stunts in his action-driven films, has his eyes set on Hollywood.

The ‘Commando’ star has now been signed on by talent agency Wonder Street, which represents actors such as Tony Jaa, Michael Jaa White and Dolph Lundgren.

“I’m excited to be associated with some of the hardest working people of Hollywood,” said Jammwal in a statement. He will be represented by Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder.

Vidyut Jammwal Image Credit: Supplied

The self-made actor has a cult following since he’s one of the few actors in Bollywood who takes pride in doing his own stunts. His films such as ‘Khuda Hafiz’ and ‘Command’ series were a celebration of his fitness and agility.

Last month, Jammwal grabbed headlines after he found out that the Google search engine threw up his name under the “top martial artists in the world list”.

His face and name was listed along with the likes of martial arts icons such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa. His name and profile shot is on the top of the list followed by Chan and others.

Image Credit:

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, Jammwal said that he loves pushing himself while doing stunts for his own films.

“The truth is that I get scared to do a lot of all the stunts. When they look at my sequences, it looks easy. I have to push myself too and there’s a lot of preparation that has gone into reaching that space,” said Jammwal.