Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who’s known for his ripped physique and stunt sequences, will turn singer under the watchful eye of Oscar winner AR Rahman in his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2.
Shroff’s song is called ‘Miss Hairan’ and is composed by Oscar winner AR Rahman.
“I hope you like his voice. I was pretty surprised with his ability to emote and give a drive to this song. Enjoy Miss Hairan,” said AR Rahman at the song’s launch event.
The actor is equally thrilled at lending his voice to AR Rahman’s composition.
“This one is truly a milestone for my career. Singing for the first time for the legendary @arrahman sir and my first for a movie. So get your dancing shoes on, #MissHairan is here to amp up your party, song out tomorrow,” wrote Shroff on his Instagram account.
It’s not the first time that Shroff has attempted to sing. In 2020, Shroff released the single ‘Unbelievable’ followed by ‘Casanova’.
He also released a patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram' and the Punjabi-English number ‘Poori Gal Baat’.
In ‘Heropanti 2’ Shroff plays Babloo who embarks on a battle to halt cyber crimes across the world.
Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie will release in the UAE on April 29.