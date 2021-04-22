One of Bollywood’s seemingly blissful and compatible couples Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on April 22.
The loved-up air, who always wear their mutual adoration on their sleeves, made sure that they looked back on their iconic moments as a couple.
“3 years! Happy anniversary, Ankita! Still seems like yesterday. This is the smile that warms my heart, this is the sweetheart that makes me smile...#love,” posted Soman, along with a string of personal photos. They met seven years ago and dated for five years before taking the plunge into domestic bliss in April 2018.
Their dreamy destination wedding in Spain, without the usual Bollywood fanfare, was immediately loved by their fans.
Their admiration for each other is often reflected in their posts. Sample this: “After seven years of traveling together all over the world, diving to the bottom of the sea, climbing mountains, running across countries, exploring jungles and shipwrecks and deserts and volcanoes, my favourite place is still here, in your arms, sleeping, and at peace...To never-ending anniversaries,” wrote Soman in the past.
If that doesn’t melt your heart, then his wife appreciation post after he battled COVID-19 will do the trick.
Here’s wishing this beloved couple a great anniversary.