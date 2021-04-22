1 of 10
Image Credit: Amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic sweeping India, our Bollywood celebrities did not forget to appreciate ‘mother nature’ and observe Earth Day 2021. They took to their respective social media handles to wish fans urging them to keep our planet clean and green.
2 of 10
Up first, Bollywood star and climate advocate Bhumi Pednekar has launched a Footprint Calculator. The Climate Change advocate has joined hands with the pre-loved thrifting store Dolce Vee (from the social enterprise platform SaltScout), and launched the Dolce Vee Environmental Footprint Calculator. The ‘Durgamati’ star’s Climate Warrior advocacy initiative has been putting the environment at the forefront while raising awareness and helping people understand how they can lead more climate-friendly lives.
Image Credit: Insta/bhumipednekar
3 of 10
Dia Mirza marked Earth Day with a strong statement. Sharing her thoughts on this year’s theme of ‘Restore Our Earth’, actor and environment activist, Dia Mirza said: "We need to mobilise greater momentum now than ever before." She says that the pandemic has taught them a lot about how we are interlinked to the environment.
Image Credit: Insta/diamirzaofficial
4 of 10
Manushi Chillar has joined forces with PETA on this Earth Day and has urged everyone to ditch meat on the occasion. She took to her social media profile and shared, "For me, staying vegetarian was a personal choice that I made long back. I also wanted to concentrate on how that impacts my overall fitness. Food is a personal choice and we must eat what we feel is best for us, but my friends at PETA India and I encourage everyone to give being vegetarian a try for Earth Day and beyond if they so choose,"
Image Credit: Insta/manushi_chhillar
5 of 10
Sidharth Malhotra shared a video of himself sitting nearby a seashore and cherishing nature's beauty and extended greetings on World Earth Day. He wrote, "When we don't interfere in nature's routine, we allow it to bloom...#WorldEarthDay."
Image Credit: Inst/sidmalhotra
6 of 10
Kajol posted a black and white picture of herself, under a tree and wrote: "Beleaf it or not, the trees give us so much more than Wifi#EarthDay #ClimateAction."
Image Credit: Insta/kajol
7 of 10
Katrina Kaif shared a throwback picture from one of the most beautiful places she has been to. "#throwback to a day at one of the most beautiful places on (earth emoticon) makes you appreciate days like these, just being out in nature. Nature always wears the colors of the spirit - Ralph Waldo Emerson," wrote Katrina as she posted a stunning picture of herself posing on an island. "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better - Albert Einstein. #worldearthday," she added.
Image Credit: Insta/katrinakaif
8 of 10
Karisma Kapoor also posted a picture of herself on Instagram amid snow-capped mountains and shared "In all things of Nature, there is something of the marvellous" - Aristotle. worldearthday. may our planet always be blessed."
Image Credit: Insta/therealkarismakapoor
9 of 10
Arjun Rampal shared a terrestrial view of Earth and stars and penned a note on Nature Earth's beauty."Earth only has one enemy. That's Humans. Let's become friends. #earthday," added Rampal.
Image Credit: Insta/rampal72
10 of 10
Sharing a throwback video of herself featuring her different trips amid different exotic locations, Diana Penty sent out greetings for 'World Earth Day'. "Always happiest when I'm in nature," she wrote in the caption. "The time has come to accept the damage we're creating and our part in it. I'm actively considering what I can do and how I can make the change for myself and those around me. Maybe you could too?Mother Earth will be the better for it. #WorldEarthDay #TBT," she added.
Image Credit: Insta/dianapenty