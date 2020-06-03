Meera Chopra (left) and Jr NTR Image Credit: Twitter

Actress Meera Chopra was relentlessly trolled after she unintentionally irked Telugu star Jr NTR's fans.

On Tuesday, Chopra conducted an interactive session where she was asked to give her views about Jr NTR.

"I don't know him. I am not his fan," Meera responded.

However, her response did not go down well with a section of social media users. They began to abuse her and her family, some going as far as to deliver rape and death threats.

Reacting to the trolling, Chopra said: "I conducted an 'Ask Meera' session on Twitter and a fan asked me about my favourite actor from the south film industry. I said Mahesh Babu. Then somebody asked if I liked Junior NTR, and I said I don't know him and I'm not a fan. That's it. As soon as I said that, I was bombarded with abuses, murder threats, rape threats, character assassination and threats against my parents. Some morphed my face with porn actors. I've got close to 30,000 abusive tweets so far."

Chopra was very, very taken aback. She added: "Is there no freedom of choice and expression left in today's social media world? How can it be a crime to not be somebody's fan? We can't possibly love everybody."

"I've been tagged a [expletive], porn star...and what not for just expressing my opinion on not being a Junior NTR fan! It's unfortunate. I've been given threats of gang rape, wishes that my parents die of Covid-19. Is this a civilised society? I am angry, but not scared. I've been constantly talking about women issues and here I face one myself," she said.

Chopra has also filed a cyber complaint against the trolls.

"I am already in talks with the cyber cell team. I've always advocated that women should fight for themselves and stand against what's wrong. Then how can I not do anything about this! You cannot character assassinate a women, give threats, and abuse her for sharing her choice. I have to raise my voice against such fan clubs. These are the kind of people who go out and commit rapes and murders.

"I feel sad for such stars who have such twisted fan base, is this what stardom is? I think a star should address such fan clubs and insist that they refrain from such hooliganism. But they don't do that. Fans are openly discussing gang rapes and murders and they also use their DPs, but stars just stay quiet," she concluded.