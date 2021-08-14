Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday have wrapped up the filming of acclaimed director Shakun Batra’s new untitled movie and both talents claim they have learnt a lot during that artistic process.
“Love, friendship and memories for a lifetime,” wrote Padukone as she shared a series of candid and goofy Behind-The-Scenes shots with her co-stars Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya.
The cast was spotted frequently in Mumbai, Alibaug, and Goa filming crucial scenes from the film.
Panday, who made her debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’, also claimed that filming with Padukone and the crew remains a precious experience. She claims that this film has altered her as a person and an actor.
“Blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear. The best, best, best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family. A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love -- a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore. I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set,” wrote Pandey.