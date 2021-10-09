Ayushmann Khurrana has played a multitude of characters on screen, but the action genre has evaded him until now.
The Bollywood actor has decided to fill that void in his resume by signing on for ‘Action Hero’, which will feature ‘an actor’s journey, in front of and behind the lens’, or so says the description of the upcoming project.
The film will mark the debut of Anirudh Iyer as a director, who has assisted on movies such as ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’.
Khurrana, who was last seen in the Amazon Prime comedy ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, along with ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ is teaming up with T-Series and Colour Yellow for the project.
“I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with ‘Action Hero’,” said Khurrana in a statement. “I absolutely loved the script of ‘Action Hero’ instantly. It’s zany, it’s fresh, it’s disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for.”
The film will be shot in India and the UK nad is out next year. Khurrana’s upcoming releases include ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and ‘Anek’.
