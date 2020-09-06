Actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently under home quarantine.
“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram.
See also
- Nepotism debate: From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor, a look at talented star kids who have outdone themselves in Bollywood
- 10 Bollywood and Hollywood couples who’ve stood the test of time
- From James Brown to Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman’s life in films
- Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen
He thanked everyone for their wishes and support.
“I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus,” Kapoor added.
Reacting to the post, Kapoor’s cousin, actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, commented: “Feel better brother, warrior.”
Lisa Haydon wished him good health: “Unprecedented. Health to you bro.”
“Speediest recovery and super responsible and cool that you have put this out there. Be well soon,” Nimrat Kaur said.
Kapoor recently stepped out of his home and started shooting for a yet-to-be-titled rom-com co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.