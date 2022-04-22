After Akshay Kumar apologised for featuring in a tobacco brand advertisement, Ajay Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his next film ‘Runway 34’, has defended his association with the brand.
Devgn has been associated with the brand for a long time, so much that he has become synonymous with its tagline. As per a media report, during the press interactions for ‘Runway 34’, when the actor was asked about the advertisement he defended himself.
“It is a personal choice. When you do something, you also see how harmful it would be. Some things are harmful, some are not,” he was quoted as saying.
Kumar, Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan have endorsed the brand and have appeared in ads for ‘elaichi’. However, the campaign is considered ‘surrogate advertising’ as the main product the brand is known for is tobacco.
Devgn added, “I would say it without naming it because I don’t want to promote it; I was doing elaichi. What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”
He also said that people often buy things after fully being aware of its repercussions.