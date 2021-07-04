Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Image Credit: GN Archives

Celebrity divorces can get messy and murky, but Bollywood power couple Aamir Khan and producer wife Kiran Rao continue to maintain a dignified front.

On July 3, Bollywood fans woke up to their joint statement claiming that they had decided to divorce, but will remain a devoted set of parents to their child Azad.

“You must have been sad, shocked and disappointed at the news of our split. But we want to just say that we both are very happy. Yes, there’s a change in the status of our relationship, but we continue to be a family first ... Please pray for us that we both are happy,” said Khan and Rao in an interview snipped posted by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani. It’s the first video clip that has appeared since they released their statement.

As Khan,56, said those placatory words to his fans, he held 47-year-old Rao’s hands as a gesture indicating their united front. While Khan seemed visibly happy, his ex partner appeared more strained.

In their statement earlier, the couple made it clear that they were keen to “begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other”. They also impressed on their fans that their relationship was still based on love, respect, and trust.

Image Credit: Insta/_aamirkhan

In their finely-worded statement, they also thanked their friends and family for supporting them at this juncture in their lives.

“We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” they wrote.