Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is giving a tough competition to all the models and actresses out there, with her style statement, and turns heads with her evolved fashion sense

Donning a black gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, Mira has raised the glamour quotient when she was recently spotted in Mumbai.

Mira Rajput Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

The mother of two opted for minimal make-up and loose curls.

Mira, who married Shahid in 2015, has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the entertainment showbiz.

Mira Rajput Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

In an interview with Vogue magazine, earlier this year, Mira had talked about moving to Mumbai from Delhi, revealing wore a ripped jeans for the first time only after her marriage.

"I also picked up on the way of life and way of dressing here...The first time I wore a pair of ripped jeans was after I got married! Shahid's fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It's helped me ease up a lot. He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective," Mira had said.