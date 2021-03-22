tab Kangana in Manikarnika
Kangan Ranaut in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi Image Credit: Supplied
It was a double win for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who must be vindicated after winning Best Actress for two films at the 2019 Indian National Awards, which were announced today.

Ranaut, who had criticised her detractors for not giving ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’ it’s due, won the Best Actress award for the Bollywood film at the 67th National Film Awards, which she also directed. Ranaut was also recognised as Best Actress for a second film, ‘Panga’, the sports feature that saw her as a kabbadi player staging her comeback.

Panga 1-1577433906870
Kangana Ranaut in Panga Image Credit: Supplied

The Best Actor award was also shared across two films, this time between Manoj Bajpayee for ‘Bhosle’ and Dhanush for the Tamil film ‘Asuran’.

Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle
Manoj Bajpayee in Bhonsle Image Credit: Supplied

The Best Feature Film went to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film, ‘Marakkar Arabi Kadalinte Simham’, while the Best Hindi film was awarded to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's movie, 'Chhichhore'.

Dhanush in Asuran (1)-1570547478373
Dhanush in Asuran Image Credit: Supplied

The Best Supporting Actor was awarded to Vijay Sethupathi for ‘Super Deluxe’, while Best Supporting Actress was won by Pallavi Joshi for ‘The Tashkent Files’.

tab-Pallavi-Joshi_The-Tashkent-Files11-1554891330362
Pallavi Joshi in The Tashkent Files Image Credit: GN Archives

List of winners

Best Tulu Film: Pingara

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Chhichhore still
Chhichhore still Image Credit: Supplied

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)

Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)

Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)

Vijay-Sethupathi-as-Shilpa-in-Super-Deluxe-1553673236617
Vijay Sethupati in Super Deluxe Image Credit: GN Archives

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)

Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)

Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment : Water Burial (Monpa)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)