It was a double win for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who must be vindicated after winning Best Actress for two films at the 2019 Indian National Awards, which were announced today.
Ranaut, who had criticised her detractors for not giving ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’ it’s due, won the Best Actress award for the Bollywood film at the 67th National Film Awards, which she also directed. Ranaut was also recognised as Best Actress for a second film, ‘Panga’, the sports feature that saw her as a kabbadi player staging her comeback.
The Best Actor award was also shared across two films, this time between Manoj Bajpayee for ‘Bhosle’ and Dhanush for the Tamil film ‘Asuran’.
The Best Feature Film went to filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film, ‘Marakkar Arabi Kadalinte Simham’, while the Best Hindi film was awarded to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's movie, 'Chhichhore'.
The Best Supporting Actor was awarded to Vijay Sethupathi for ‘Super Deluxe’, while Best Supporting Actress was won by Pallavi Joshi for ‘The Tashkent Files’.
List of winners
Best Tulu Film: Pingara
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil)
Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali)
Best Screenplay (Dialogues): The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)
Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)
Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
Best Direction: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
Best Children's Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
Best Film on Environment : Water Burial (Monpa)
Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)