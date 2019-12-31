Bhumi Pednekar Image Credit: IANS

The year 2019 has been a spectacular year for Bhumi Pedenkar with four well-performing films, including three hits, delivering a total of almost Rs3 billion (Dh154.2 million) globally.

She had four releases in 2019 — ‘Son Chiriya’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’.

“It has been a fantastic year for me creatively. All my films have presented me with new challenges. I’m thankful to audiences for loving my performances. They keep me motivated to push myself further,” Bhumi said of her stellar run.

In India, Pedenkar’s films have so far made Rs2.55 billion and counting, while the overseas gross is upwards of Rs280 million with ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ still running in theatres.

“It has been an honour to bring all the characters to life and it has taken a lot out of me because I’m an emotional actor. I look to hunt for the best scripts and when I find them I give my 200 per cent. So, the attachment is deeper and that makes me push myself harder,” said Pednekar.

She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’, Alankrita Srivastava’s ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Durgavati’.