Bollywood stars including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Lisa Ray took to Twitter to express their support and solidarity for those affected by the Beirut explosion that killed more than 70 people on August 4 and injured thousands.
Reports suggest that the blast was at a warehouse housing explosives.
“This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy,” tweeted Chopra.
Director and actor Akhtar found the visuals of the blasts disturbing.
“When your mind does not want to believe what yur eyes have just seen. #Beirut and its people in my thoughts,” he tweeted.
Actress Swara Bhasker, TV host and director Kabir Khan’s wife Mini Mathur and Lisa Ray expressed their shock and dismay at the human lives lost.
“I am speechless by the images coming out of #Beirut after a devastating explosion. It is not only my husband’s city of origin, but Beirut is a city that holds the warmest memories for both of us and it’s large hearted citizens have left an imprint,” tweeted Ray.
Mathur wondered if 2020 could get any worse.
“The explosion in Beirut is a shocker!! Just when this beautiful city was limping back and restoring itself. Is 2020 the beginning of the end,” she posted.
Actress Bhasker found the images of Beirut being torn apart ‘heart-wrenching’.
“Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times!” tweeted Bhasker.