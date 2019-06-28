After getting released in Russia, Barun Sobti-starrer independent film ‘22 Yards’, directed by Mitali Ghoshal, is set to release in Kazakhstan.

‘22 Yards’ circles around the story of a sports manager who loses his credibility and career. The manager, played by Sobti, has to revive his career by convincing a new and upcoming young player, essayed by Amartya Ray. The film also stars Rajit Kapur, Panchi Bora and Chaiti Ghoshal.

“It’s really amazing to know that the film has been doing so well in Russia. It has been 3 weeks since its release and it’s rare or almost never that a smaller independent film like ours releases so widely in a country like Russia. It’s a big market for big ticket films. However, the fact that a modest film like ours has done exceptional business is extremely rewarding,” Sobti said in a statement.

“I’m glad the film has got this new lease and is getting a new way to travel internationally and achieve such feats. And post the success in Russia, we are soon headed to Kazakhstan,” he added.