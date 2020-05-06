Ayushmann Khurrana Image Credit: AFP

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is a Bollywood star today, recalled the time when he was asked to compromise for a role in the early days of his career.

“A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer,” Khurrana told web portal Pinkvilla while recalling his casting couch experience.

After a stint on the small screen, Khurrana made his film debut in 2012 with ‘Vicky Donor’. He instantly won hearts with his charm and witty screen presence. “

For an actor who started out being identified as master of offbeat roles and a poster boy of unconventional films, Khurrana has now garnered a sizeable fan base to emerge as one of Bollywood’s most bankable star who can also be counted to surprise every time with his acting skills.

But it wasn’t a smooth sail for him.

Recalling his initial days in the industry, he said: “Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave.