The Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’ did not do justice to his book, on which the film is based, claims author Harinder Sikka.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on Sikka’s book ‘Calling Sehmat’, and the author says he was not happy over omission of the highlight “Tricolor scene” in the film, which is based on a real incident during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

The story follows a young Kashmiri girl named Sehmat, played by Bhatt, who agrees to marry a Pakistani Army officer in order to spy for India.

“In the book, the story ends with Sehmat saluting the Tricolor. If the film had the same ending, the film would have won the National Award. I told the director that you have stopped the film from getting National Award by cutting the Tricolor scene in the film. Though this was done by the wishes of the filmmakers, but I still have a resentment over it,” Sikka said.