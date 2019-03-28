According to rumours, they will have a Christian wedding

Mumbai: Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Nov 6, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will reportedly tie the knot on April 19.

The rumoured couple will allegedly have a Christian wedding and the guest list includes celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Kapoor and Arora, spotted together multiple times, have not confirmed their relationship.

“When there is something to talk about, you will all know,” Kapoor stated, when asked about their relationship.

Arora, ex-wife of actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, denied the marriage rumours in an interview saying it was all “media made”.

She never said that she was dating Kapoor, but often spoke about the concept of finding love after divorce.