Amitabh Bachchan has sent Bollywood fans into a tizzy with a recent cryptic post that could possibly hint at a film crossover event unlike anything the Indian film industry has seen before.
In the post, Bachchan shared a throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan where the older star is seen signing a vintage poster of his action thriller film ‘Don’, while Khan is looking on.
Bachchan captioned the post saying: “.... and ... errr ... continuing in the same vein .. DON.”
Soon after the post was shared by the actor, fans began to speculate whether Bachchan and Khan were to re-unite on screen for ‘Don 3’, a project that would be spearheaded by Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar who directed the ‘Don’ reboot.
Bachchan starred in the 1978 ‘Don’, which was later repackaged by Akhtar in the 2006 movie that brought Khan to play the lead, along with Priyanka Chopra, with cameos by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Isha Koppikar.
A sequel to ‘Don’ was also made by Akhtar and fans have longed for third part in the franchise, with Khan returning.
Akhtar, however, will soon star work on his road-trip movie ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, starring Chopra, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
If Akhtar does manage to get Bachchan and Khan to share screen, it won’t be a first time for the veterans with the duo having worked together in films like ‘Mohabbatein’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’. — With additional inputs from ANI