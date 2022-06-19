DUBAI: Residents and visitors in Dubai have been urged to get their cameras ready and look to the skies for an urban air fly-by experience on Monday (June 20) from 6.20pm.
According to Dubai Economy and Tourism, Fursan Al Emarat, the highly skilled aerobatics demonstration team of the UAE Air Force will soar and twirl through the sky in a series of breathtaking manoeuvres, offering a view of the city like never seen before.
The jets will pass over, across and next to Dubai’s iconic landmarks including the Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Kite Beach, Dubai Frame and the latest attraction to the city, Museum of the Future, leaving behind smoking trails of colour.
Doing what Dubai does best by joining forces with the city’s key partners to bring people together through innovative experiences, one of the world’s most famous cities will take viewers through a spellbinding ride, with the reactions and interactions of the crowd being an essential part to the whole event.