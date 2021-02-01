Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma

After weeks of speculation and half their fan following jumping in on the name game for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter, the celebrity couple have finally announced their baby’s name to the world – an it’s not Virushka.

The Bollywood actress put up an Instagram post with a doting image of the proud parents staring at their child who they have named Vamika. Requesting privacy for their baby earlier, the couple have chosen not to reveal her face as yet.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Instagram.com/anushkasharma

In the accompanying post, Sharma wrote: “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

This is Sharma’s first post since she gave birth on January 11.

Vamika, incidentally, is a name for the Indian deity Durga, and is also a play on the first names of the couple – Virat and Anushka.

The Indian skipper had announced the birth of their daughter on his social media as well, posting: “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond.”