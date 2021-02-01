Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with baby Vamika Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Dubai: Virat Kohli, the India cricket team captain, and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma on Monday shared the first picture of their daughter Vamika.

Anushka took to Instagram to share an image of the couple along with their daughter and wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”

Kohli wrote: “My whole world in one frame.” His reply has four million likes already.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 11. “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” the Indian skipper had informed through a statement on his social media handles.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he added.

In August last year, the couple had shared the news that they were expecting a child. Taking to Instagram and sharing a picture, both of them had written: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka and Kohli got married in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

Virat Kohli responds on Instagram Image Credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Indian skipper had returned home from Australia after taking part in three ODIs, three T20s and first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India won 2-1.