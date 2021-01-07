Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has called out an Indian publication for posting a paparazzi image of her and husband Virat Kohli.
“Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!” she wrote on Instagram Stories along with the picture.
The picture of her and Kohli seems to be taken from outside a building while the ‘NH10’ actress and cricketer were on the balcony.
Sharma is currently expecting her first child with Kohli, and is due to deliver this month.
In an interview with Vogue India, the movie producer talked about keeping her baby away from the limelight.
“We’ve thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye — we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media,” she said. “I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It’s going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through.”